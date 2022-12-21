Robert C. Abbott

Robert C. Abbott

NORTH PORT, Florida — Robert "Bob" C. Abbott, 86, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Born on December 11, 1936, in Concord, New Hampshire, he was the son of Carl H. and Flossie E. Abbott. After graduating from Penacook High School, Bob had two fulfilling careers. He served on the Laconia Police Department, retiring as Captain in 1978. During that time he attended the FBI Academy, Babson Institute and Northwestern University. He spent 25 years at Lakes Region General Hospital as director of several departments.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.