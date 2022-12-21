NORTH PORT, Florida — Robert "Bob" C. Abbott, 86, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Born on December 11, 1936, in Concord, New Hampshire, he was the son of Carl H. and Flossie E. Abbott. After graduating from Penacook High School, Bob had two fulfilling careers. He served on the Laconia Police Department, retiring as Captain in 1978. During that time he attended the FBI Academy, Babson Institute and Northwestern University. He spent 25 years at Lakes Region General Hospital as director of several departments.
Bob loved spending time with family, riding his Harley motorcycle, walking the Florida beaches, playing bocce, and working in his shop.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years, Lena F. (Batchelder) Abbott; three daughters, Pamela Rubin and husband Michael, Kelly Feeny and wife Beth Walker, Robin McGonagle and husband Patrick; seven grandchildren, Joseph Holland, Michael Holland, Kegan Pakula, Shannon Gerda, Nicholas Fournier, Isabella Holland, Emily Rowe; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother, Nahum William Abbott, and sisters Barbara Katz, Marilyn Osborne, Phyllis Salisbury and Carol Cary.
A private family service will be held at a future date.
Donations to Alzheimer’s Association may be made in his name.
