FRANKLIN — Robert Butler Sr., 66, of East Bow Street, passed away at the Concord Hospital-Laconia on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 12:23 p.m.
Robert was born on December 11, 1954 in Manchester, the son of William Butler and Lorraine Coulombe.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his son. He also was known for his enthusiasm in motorcycles, automobiles and traveling. He was an amazing father and a very dedicated, passionate worker. He lived a full life, though he died too soon.
Robert is survived by his son, Robert Butler III; his grandson, Robert Butler IV; and his granddaughter, Angellin Antonelli. Robert is predeceased by his father, William Butler; and his brother, William Butler Jr.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
