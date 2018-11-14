RUMNEY — Robert Bruce Carpenter, 71, of Rumney, died Nov. 12, 2018, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital in Lebanon, after a period of failing health.
Born in Plymouth on Aug. 20, 1945, he was the son of Arthur “Buddy" Lawrence Jr. and C. Elizabeth (Lee) Carpenter.
Bruce grew up in Plymouth and graduated from Plymouth High School, Class of 1965. He has been a resident of the Pemi-Baker Valley all his life, spending the past 25 years in Rumney.
Bruce has worked in the tree service business all his life and has worked for such companies as Bartlett Tree Service, Batchelder Tree Service, and TLC Tree Service, he partnered with his brother, Jamie, and worked for himself.
Bruce is survived by his children, Crystal L. Klinger of Bristol, Emily A. Veisbergs of Meredith, Beau E. Carpenter of Rumney, Carrie L. Kenerson and Justin L. Carpenter, both of Summerville, South Carolina, and Paul D. Muzzey of New Hampshire; his sister, Mary Smith of Tamworth; his brothers, Arthur L. Carpenter III and Jon L. Carpenter, both of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and James S. Carpenter of Groton; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will take place at the Barn at the Italian Farm House, Route 3, Plymouth, on Sunday, Nov. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Private burial will be in the spring in the Hill Cemetery in Jefferson.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements. To sign Bruce’s Book of Memories, see www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
