LACONIA — Robert Brouillard, 81, passed away on April 10, at The Laconia Center with his loving wife Loretta and family by his side.

Robert was born in Penacook Sept. 17, 1941, where he lived during his childhood. He moved to Florida before he came back to New Hampshire to live in Franklin. There he joined the U.S. Army. He survived Korea and The Vietnam War in which he received two Purple Hearts. After his service he became a tool and dye maker. By his side and through it all was his loving wife of 61 years, Loretta (Defosses) Brouillard.

