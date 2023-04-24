LACONIA — Robert Brouillard, 81, passed away on April 10, at The Laconia Center with his loving wife Loretta and family by his side.
Robert was born in Penacook Sept. 17, 1941, where he lived during his childhood. He moved to Florida before he came back to New Hampshire to live in Franklin. There he joined the U.S. Army. He survived Korea and The Vietnam War in which he received two Purple Hearts. After his service he became a tool and dye maker. By his side and through it all was his loving wife of 61 years, Loretta (Defosses) Brouillard.
He is survived by his two sons, Guy and Troy Brouillard and their loving partners; four grandchildren and their significant others; six great-grandkids; and several extended family members.
Robert was predeceased by his parents, siblings and one grandchild.
Robert was a proud resident of South Alexandria for 58 years. He was a member of the U.S. Army, DAV, VFW, American Legion, and NRA. Though Robert was known for cheating death several times in his life, he leaves this advice: “Don’t take life serious — you’ll never get out alive.”
Robert will be laid to rest in the Veteran’s Cemetery in Boscawen, with his immediate family present. Family will reach out to inform everyone the details of a Celebration of Life soon.
Bob’s family wishes to sincerely thank the LRVNA Hospice and Laconia Center staff for all their loving and comforting care.
