Robert 'Bookie' A. LaRoche, 89

FRANKLIN — Robert "Bookie" A. LaRoche, of Rowell Drive, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, at his home.
Bookie was born on July 29, 1933, in Franklin, son to the late Armand and Helen (Ryan) LaRoche. He was a lifelong resident of Franklin, aside from the years he proudly served in the United States Air Force.
Bookie worked as the parts manager for Benson Auto for many years. He was also well-known as a bartender at the VFW in Franklin.
Bookie was an avid New England sports fan. He also attended many sporting events in the Franklin community.
Bookie is survived by his sons, Robert Montambeault and his wife, Denise, Ramon Montambeault and his wife, Carol, and Mark LaRoche and his wife, Shari; his daughters, Theresa Beyer and her husband, James "Buddy," Susan Hines and her husband, Bob, and Michele Corey and her husband, Todd; eleven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren; his sister, Jeannie Adams; and his sister-in-law, Betty Taylor. In addition to his parents, Bookie was predeceased by his wife, Barbara (Griffin) LaRoche; and his sister, Joanne Cohen.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, June 13, at the Smart Memorial Home, 584 West Main St., Tilton, NH 03276.
A Graveside Service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, June 14, at the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, NH 03303.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions in Bookie's name be made to Franklin Parks and Recreation, 12 Rowell Drive, Franklin, NH 03235. Checks should be payable to City of Franklin with Bookie LaRoche on the memo line.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.