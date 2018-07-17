LACONIA — Robert "Bob" Fortier, 85, of 76 Franklin St., Lakeport, died on Sunday, July 15, 2018, at the Laconia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Bob was born on March 14, 1933, in Laconia, the son of Jules J. and Mary Anna (Racine) Fortier.
Bob was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Bob and his wife Anita were the owners of the former Lakeport Cleaners and Craft Store from 1969-1993.
Bob was a member of the Leavitt Park Association and the Lakeport Community Association.
Survivors include his daughter, DeAnne B. Fortier, of Concord; a brother, Armand Fortier and his wife, Marlene, of Laconia; a sister, Rita Alessandro and her husband, Jim, of Ledyard, Connecticut; his niece, Michelle Scovich, of Mystic, Connecticut, and two nephews, John Fortier, of Sanbornton and Jeff Fortier, of Laconia. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, of fifty years, Anita Fortier in 2006.
There will be no calling hours.
A private family burial will be held in the family lot in Oakland Cemetery in Meredith.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 21, 2018, from 1-3 p.m. at the Leavitt Park Club House, 334 Elm St. in Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Lakeport Community Association, PO Box 6015, Lakeport, NH 03247 or to the City of Laconia-c/o Laconia Parks & Recreation, 306 Union Ave., Laconia NH 03246. Please designate the donation is for the Leavitt Park Association.
Wilkinson-Beane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St. in Laconia is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.