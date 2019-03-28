LACONIA — The final buzzer has sounded; there are no timeouts left. Bob Dassatti departed this earth into the loving arms of Jesus on March 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a five-year battle with colon cancer. Bob left this world with an unmatched strength and dignity. He lived his life always doing for others.
He spent 18 years working at Franklin Savings Bank but his true passion was community service. “Just Step Up and Serve” was his motto. He served nine years on the Laconia School Board, three as chairman. He was part of a team that led the way for the renovation of each Laconia school, but he was most proud of the role he played in the construction of the new Huot Technical Center and science labs.
Those accomplishments were overshadowed by his dedication and commitment to the youth of Laconia through basketball. He was director of LAYBL for many years and started the Laconia Pride AAU teams. He organized a summer basketball league for middle-school players. He impacted each player and family, both on and off the court, in tremendous ways.
His legacy of commitment to his community will continue on through the players, students, teachers, parents and citizens of the community. He was the well-deserved recipient of the 2018 Debra Bieniarz Memorial Award which honors an individual for their dedication to the youth of Laconia.
Bob was born April 5, 1962, in North Adams, Massachusetts. He is the son of the late Erminio “Ernie” and E. Mary Dassatti (Maroni). He graduated from Drury High School, Class of 1980, and Johnson and Wales College, Providence, Rhode Island, Class of 1984.
He married his soulmate, Tracy Denaris, in 1988. Together they raised three children: Megan and her husband, Josh Mechler, of Smithfield, Rhode Island, Brianne (Bree) and her husband, Alex Brunelle, of East Providence, Rhode Island, and Matthew and his wife, Katelyn (Doherty), of Laconia. He was an adored Nonno of Sofia, Kaela, Ellie, Seth, and Chloe Mechler. He is remembered by his four siblings and their spouses, Edwin and Mary Ellen Dassatti of Albany, New York, Mary Ann Dassatti and Eric Gross of Holyoke, Massachusetts, Carey and Peggy Dassatti of Chicago, Illinois, and Richard and Sheila Dassatti of North Adams, Massachusetts. He is also remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Calling Hours will be on Friday, March 29, 3-6 p.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral Service will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, at St. James Episcopal Church, 2238 Parade Road, Laconia.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Bob left quite a legacy, not just for his own family, but for the community at large. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, c/o Bob Dassatti Memorial Scholarship, PO Box 7312, Gilford NH 03247-7312 or www.lrscholarship.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
