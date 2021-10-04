MOULTONBOROUGH — On September 29, 2021, Robert “Bob” Damarell, 91, passed away at Golden View Health Care in Meredith, NH after a short battle with cancer. As he put it “At my age something had to get me, and I’ve lived a good life.”
Bob was born to Sidney and Margaret Damarell on August 2, 1930 in Toronto, Canada. He married Shirley on September 22, 1956, and following moves to Montreal and Vancouver, British Columbia, Shirley and Bob emigrated to the U.S. in 1963 living in Ridgewood, New Jersey and Overland Park, Kansas. Bob was fortunate to retire at the age of 52 after a career in Chemical Engineering, and after spending many summers on Lake Kanasatka he and Shirley built their retirement home in Moultonborough in 1985.
During retirement, he and Shirley traveled to Canada, Scotland, England, Australia and New Zealand visiting family and researching genealogy. At home, Bob loved gardening, crossword and jigsaw puzzles. He was an accomplished woodworker, making many pieces of furniture for his home, as well as baby toys and furniture for his grandchildren and pieces of furniture for his daughter and son-in-law. He also served as treasurer for the Men’s Breakfast Club and on the board of the Winnipesaukee Wellness Center.
Bob was predeceased by his wife of 60 years in 2017. He is survived by his daughter, Heather Tiddes and her husband, James of Pembroke; grandchildren, Kyle Tiddes and Lindsay Tiddes of Pembroke; cousins, Donna D’Andrea and Roger Johnson of Canada; and sister-in-law, Sue Richardson of California. He is also survived by an extended family: The Tiddes family (past and present); the Casmay family and Tanis family. He always felt welcomed and enjoyed his time with them. Bob also considered his Marvin Road neighbors as family.
There will be no services per his wishes.
Bob’s family would like to thank the staff and healthcare workers at Golden View Health Care for their kindness, care and compassion they provided Bob while residing there.
Donations in his name can be made to the Winnipesaukee Wellness Center, P.O. Box 184, Center Harbor, NH 03226.
The Mayhew Funeral Home in Meredith is assisting the family with arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
