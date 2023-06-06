Robert ‘Bob’ A. Hough Jr., 82

LACONIA — Robert "Bob" Alan Hough Jr., 82, of Gold Street, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, at Concord Hospital, Concord.
Bob was born on April 29, 1941, in Laconia, the son of Robert A. and Genevieve (Markot) Hough.
Bob grew up in Lakeport. As a boy he played baseball on the Elks team in the inaugural year of the Laconia Little League. As Bob entered his teen years, he, like many others, was captivated by a new style of music called, “rock and roll.” This would begin his lifelong passion for music and performing that would have him preforming professionally in eight decades of rock and roll. He took up piano, soon formed bands, and was playing for the area’s kids at local dances and venues such as Teen Haven.
Bob’s music would bring him to the bands like “Bobby and the Twisters,” “The Shidells,” “The Last Resort,” and “101 Gold Street.” He would enjoy success as a professional musician playing his trademark Hammond B3 organ up to the mid '70s until a combination of having a family, and the emergence of “disco” had him make some life choices. Bobby now embarked on the path of family man, working 9-5 as a regional salesman for the local company Allen-Rogers, and coaching youth sports which included basketball and baseball, as music would be put on an indefinite hold. Along this path Bob discovered the thrill of motorcycles and eventually joined his lifelong friend Roger Breton in a band called “City Limits.”
Bob’s wife Kaye (Sabean) Hough passed away after a long illness and Bob took early retirement to ride his bike, play music and he continued to coach. He took time to decide what he wanted to do. It wasn’t long before he purchased the local bar and grill called “Forever Young.” He would spend the next 20 years running his business, he remarried, Patricia (Haskell) Hough, and continued to enjoy his three passions of riding his Harley, owning a nightclub, later called “The Funky Monkey,” and playing in the band. During this time Bob suffered a heart attack, but recovered by way of open-heart surgery. It was then he decided to retire for good. Sadly, Bob’s wife succumbed to a sudden illness shortly thereafter.
Bob spent his remaining time enjoying his friends and family; playing cards, going to shows, weekly meals with his pals, playing music when he could, dining out, and hanging out with his granddaughter, and being aggravated by her two dogs.
Bob’s life touched all who met him and everybody who did meet him has a story to tell.
Father time finally caught up with Bob.
He is survived by his son, Gregg Hough and his wife, Sue Higgins-Hough of Laconia; and his granddaughter, Taylor Hough of Laconia.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 12, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, June 13, at 10 a.m., at Bayside Cemetery, Union Avenue, Laconia.
A reception will follow the burial at Laconia Elks Lodge, 17 Sugarbush Lane, Gilford.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
