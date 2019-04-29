LACONIA — Robert "Bob" Bernard Bolduc, 86, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Lakes Region General Hospital.
Bob was born on June 21, 1932, in Laconia, where he lived for most of his life, the son of Marselin and Agnes (McAuley) Bolduc.
Bob attended Saint John’s School and Laconia High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He worked for the New England Telephone Company for more than 35 years.
He was a member of the American Legion and Saint Joseph’s Church. He enjoyed being outside, especially hunting, fishing, hiking, camping and gardening. He loved to be near the ocean in Maine or the lakes and mountains of New Hampshire. In his younger years, he hiked Mount Washington many times and all along the presidential range. He loved spending winter days at Gunstock Mountain and had a season’s pass for many years. When his daughters were young, he restored a small sailboat and took them sailing on the lakes of New Hampshire and off the coast of Maine. He also enjoyed woodworking, painting and playing the guitar. He could most often be seen with his camera around his neck.
He loved going out to eat or a home-cooked meal, but his favorite part of any meal was the dessert, especially chocolates and Whoopie pies. He enjoyed many meals at the Soda Shoppe. The kindness of Mike Soucy and his staff has been appreciated by the family. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He spent time every summer in Bar Harbor, Maine, and made many friends there.
Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia (O’Malley) Bolduc; his daughters, Mimi and her husband, Sean Graham, of Milton, Massachusetts, Jeannine and her husband, Jim Desrosiers, of Hampton, and Michelle of Quincy, Massachusetts; his grandchildren, James, Madalyn and Isabelle Desrosiers, Benjamin and Grace Akkara, and Clare Graham; his sister, Mary Lou Lotterhand of New London; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two brothers, Norman and Richard.
Calling Hours will be on Thursday, May 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Bob's memory to the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 7312, Gilford NH 03247-7312.
The family would like to thank the staff in senior services at Lakes Region General Hospital for their exceptional care, kindness and support during his extended stay.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.