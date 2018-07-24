LACONIA — Robert Arthur Dupont, 80, of Sunset Lane, passed away on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at the Laconia Rehab Center surrounded by family and friends.
Robert was born on Feb. 18, 1938, in Laconia to the late Allison and Lillian (Allard) Dupont. A lifetime resident of Laconia, Robert was the owner of Dupont Construction Company.
Robert is survived by his son, Robert D. Dupont and his wife, Pam; daughter, Brenda J. Martel and her husband, Matt; brothers, Richard Dupont and Paul Dupont; sisters, Rita Laflamme, Patricia McNamara, and Betty Gauthier; two grandchildren, Jeffrey Ferland and his wife, Rikki and Thomas Ferland; step granddaughter, Amanda; and one great-grandchild, Inés. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Barbara (Beaupre) Dupont, brother, Donald Dupont; sisters, Jeannette Lawton, Louise Hildreth, Lorraine Daigle, and Irene Simoneau.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the loving care extended to Bob from his caregivers during the last two years.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 26, 2018 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St. in Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 27, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave. in Laconia.
Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Robert’s name to the charity of one’s choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St. in Laconia is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
