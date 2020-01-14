LACONIA — Robert Adelard Giguere, 93, of Summer Street, died on Jan. 13, 2020, with his family by his side, at the New Hampshire Veterans’ Home, Tilton.
Robert was born on June 10, 1926, in Laconia, the son of Adelard and Ruth (Brough) Giguere. He was a lifelong resident of Laconia.
Robert served in the United States Navy in the 6th Beach Battalion D-Day on Omaha Beach. He served with the Scouts and Raiders in the Pacific Theater.
Robert was a machinist for Scott & Williams. He was on call for the Fire Department for 40 years.
He was a member of the VFW Post 1670, American Legion Post 1, Purple Heart Association, 6th Beach Battalion, and Disabled American Veterans. Robert liked to golf, fish and hunt.
Robert is survived by his wife of 42 years, Claire Leona (Nadeau) Giguere, of Laconia; sons Michael Giguere and his wife, Ellen, Steven Giguere and his wife, Patty, and Dennis Giguere and his wife, Elaine; daughters Linda Hazzard and her husband, John, and Denise Rollins and her husband, Bill; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers Maurice, William, and David; and his sister, Joann Price.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Rachel (Simoneau) Giguere; brothers Donald, Norman, John, and George Harris; and by his sisters, Marguerite Fanny and Arlene Little.
Calling Hours will be on Friday, Jan. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
Burial with Military Honors will be at a later date in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
