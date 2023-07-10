Robert A. Zock, 90 (photo) 646

ASHLAND — Robert Anthony Zock, known as "Bob," passed away peacefully at his home in Ashland, aged 90 years, on July 1.

Born March 6, 1933, in Waterbury, Connecticut, Bob was the son of the late Matthias J. Zock and Lucille (Fagnanni) Zock, and the brother of the late Marie Zock Jones. Bob was raised in Bronx, New York, and later his family moved to Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts, where he attended St. Sebastian’s School in Needham, Massachusetts, and graduated in 1950. From there he went to Harvard College in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he majored in economics, graduating in 1954. While in college, he belonged to The Bat Club, Hasty Pudding Club, The Harvard College Catholic Club, and was a member of the varsity tennis team.

