ASHLAND — Robert Anthony Zock, known as "Bob," passed away peacefully at his home in Ashland, aged 90 years, on July 1.
Born March 6, 1933, in Waterbury, Connecticut, Bob was the son of the late Matthias J. Zock and Lucille (Fagnanni) Zock, and the brother of the late Marie Zock Jones. Bob was raised in Bronx, New York, and later his family moved to Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts, where he attended St. Sebastian’s School in Needham, Massachusetts, and graduated in 1950. From there he went to Harvard College in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he majored in economics, graduating in 1954. While in college, he belonged to The Bat Club, Hasty Pudding Club, The Harvard College Catholic Club, and was a member of the varsity tennis team.
Bob then attended Columbia Law School, graduating in 1957. His professional career began at Hale & Dorr in Boston, where he remained for 20 years and ultimately headed the trust department. He continued this work when, in 1976, he formed Robert A. Zock Co. & Inc., an investment advisory.
In 1961, Bob married Maureen McGreal, daughter of the late James and Bridget McGreal of Conway (Redstone), at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church. Together they shared 62 years of devotion and love to their family and their faith. Bob and Maureen lived initially in Wellesley, Massachusetts, then Sudbury, Massachusetts. From there, they moved to Ashland, where they lived for 50 years. Together they have five children, Elizabeth Zock (partner Richard Bartlett), Mary Ann Zock (partner Curtis Sherrer), Robert Zock Jr. (partner Suzanne Matthews), Katherine Zock (husband Adrian Butterworth), and Margaret Zock (husband Peter Sayour). His life was further enriched by his 11 grandchildren to which he was a loving and supportive "Tepa,” Amy, Kristin, Ethan, Gabriel, Lucas, August, Lucia, Oliver, Henry, Charles and James.
Bob generously committed himself to selected educational institutions throughout his life, serving as a trustee at the Holderness School in Holderness, Bishop Brady High School in Concord, and St. Sebastian’s School in Needham.
Later in life, Bob enjoyed traveling with his wife Maureen and children. He also was an avid reader, who sought the beauty of mountains and the reward of maintaining the trees and mowing the fields with his 1951 Ford 8N tractor at the home he loved in New Hampshire. Bob’s communion with nature and animals was intrinsic to his spirit and provided him a balance that characterized his life. His humility, wisdom, warm compassion and genuine kindness were gifts; as was his steadfast, uncompromising devotion to his wife and family. He will be deeply missed, always remembered, and will remain forever in the hearts of his family.
Bob is survived by his wife; their five children, 11 grandchildren and cousins from the Zock family: Claire Zock, Joseph Zock, Virginia (Ginger) Houser, James Zock, Susanne White, Therese (Terri) Lochry, Joan Hagedorn, Lorraine Zock and Leila Baker. Also, he is survived by his sister’s children, Christopher Jones and Anita Vasiloff.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Matthias J. Zock and Lucille (Fagnanni) Zock; his sister, Marie Zock Jones; and a grandson, Matthias J. Zock II.
The family gratefully thanks Dr. David Min and his nurse, Laura, of Dartmouth Cardiology, the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, and the entire care team from HomeCarePros, LLC based in Ossipee. Stefanie Bissonnette, Edna Blake, Annie Cote, Dolly, Morgan, Bailey, Laura, and Grace, together, made an indelible contribution of both professional and emotional support.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 14, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Ave. The funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, July 15, at 11 a.m., at Holy Trinity Parish/St. Matthew’s Church, 11 School St., Plymouth. Internment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to St. Anne’s Shrine, 92 St. Anne’s Road, Isle La Motte, Vermont. For more information go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
