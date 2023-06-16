Robert A. Hamel

LACONIA — Robert A. “Bob” Hamel of Laconia, lived a life dedicated to service and absent of idleness. He coached his son’s sports team, rode his Honda Goldwing with his wife to 45 states and cherished two grandsons. He served in the Air Force and immersed himself in the community where he was born and raised. He could repair anything that needed fixing, drank Moxie and had a secret talent for ice skating. Bob died June 12, at Spaulding Hospital in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was 72.

Bob was born in Laconia to Armand and Gemma Hamel on April 28, 1951. While studying at Laconia Vocational Technical College, Bob earned spending money as a custodian at then Lakes Region General Hospital. At work one day, Bob met an X-ray technician student named Kaye Kilgore. He liked to joke that he literally swept her off her feet. They married in 1971.

