LACONIA — Robert “Bob” A. Cunningham, 72, passed away on Thursday, March 9, at his home after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.
Robert was born on August 14, 1950, in Sanford, Maine, the son of the late Ralph and Rena (Therrien) Cunningham.
Robert’s employment included Sutton Mills, Davidson Rubber and even as a seaside home caretaker. He was a bus driver for special needs children while employed with Camp Waban. Robert served his country under the branch of our U.S. Army National Guard for 6 years. After making his home in New Hampshire, Robert was employed by the City of Laconia Public Works Department where he worked hard to achieve the title of sewer and drains foreman/superintendent. His role of representing the city and doing his best for the taxpayers was very important to him. He received many accolades over the years including the first DPW employee of the quarter. He was S.E.A. Union President of Chapter 69 for over 20 years, member of the Winnipesaukee River Basin Project, and a very knowledgeable member of the Laconia planning board. Keeping citizen’s drinking water clean with his affiliation with the Laconia Water Department was his first priority. He also snowplowed for the city of Laconia.
At the time of his retirement, he received a proclamation by Mayor Michael Seymour naming June 1st “Robert Cunningham Day.” He was humbled and honored. Still revered, “His Men” from his DPW days, had a vehicle parade in his honor this past December. It very much touched his heart. It was always crucial to Bob in any newspaper write-up that his men receive credit for their dedication to the city. Special thanks to his friends and former co-workers. Ann, that kept it all straight for him and the men each day and who was instrumental in spearheading our local recycling program and also ringing the Salvation Army bell at Christmas time with him each year, his sewer division partner Mike, aka “Vinnie,” the staff at City Hall, city managers, the SEA reps, his directors and leaders that gave him the chance to prove himself and represent them and others that know their roles and their special meaning to him.
Those who shared friendship with Bob in his younger years knew his passion was being a musician. He was a phenomenal drummer. He played with Bobby and The Tensions for school dances and local functions, including the Sanford Dairy Queen that held street dances, and also played with Stillwater. Before serving his country, he played with the band The Tidal Waves of Sanford, Maine, and had quite a local following. This opened opportunities to meet and play with Fats Domino, Sha Na Na, and Steppenwolf, along with meeting members of Aerosmith, Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin fame, and James Taylor, who once opened for The Tidal Waves. He enjoyed strumming his guitar as well.
Locally, he was affiliated with, a member, a trustee, and formerly played pool for our local Elks Lodge No. 876, and was also “the Egg Master” at their Sunday breakfast functions, but only making omelets for Veterans that came to visit monthly. When he was younger, Michael developed a passion for playing pool and played and followed in the footsteps of both Bob and Michael’s late grandfather, Roger Morel, who started and also played in local leagues. Roger celebrated his birthday each year with Bob.
He was passionately involved with Laconia Little League baseball, serving on the board in several capacities including president after becoming involved in assistant coaching for his son’s team. The late, Mr. Richard Colby for which Colby Field is named, was a mentor and friend along with other original, dear umpire friends Bert DeCormier, Bill Tuttle and Bill Canning. Officially attending East Region Spring Umpire Academy in Bristol, Connecticut, brought him much joy. While umpiring was much enjoyable, allowing the players fair, consistent and unbiased “calls” was most important; his loud signature call being, “Steeeriieek.” Being the first recipient of the LLL Longevity Volunteer award in Bill Tuttle’s name for service greater than 10 years was an honor. He also enjoyed cooking for and running the concession stand which he also helped rebuild in the winter months in time for the League’s 50th Anniversary celebration. He proudly enjoyed seeing his name on the official plaque on the outside wall, but also his name and the members’ handprints inside that were paramount in the rebuild. He fondly remembered his fellow umpires for their dedication, professionalism, and camaraderie and also the umpire cookouts that were celebrated at his home.
Robert was a communicant at Saint Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church in Laconia.
Robert is survived by his beloved family including his siblings, James Cunningham and sister-in-law Deb of Kennebunk, Maine, and their only sister, Susan Hood of Sanford, Maine; his sons, Michael Zuk, of Sanford, Maine (grandchildren, Taylor, Corey and Sofey), Rollin LaChance and daughter-in-law Krystle LaChance of Springvale, Maine, (grandchildren, Ryleigh, Reece, Ruby, Ryder and most recently, baby Layne), Michael Chandronnait (grandchild, Jacob), Michael’s significant other, Amanda Avery and her daughter Vera; Jacob’s mom, Jasmine Parsons, and Jacob’s sister, Aurora. He is also survived by his loving, life-partner of many years, Dianne Chandronnait; his cherished friend, Claire Morel; and brother-in-law, Gerry. Robert was predeceased by his brother, Richard Cunningham of Sanford, Maine. Many special cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and his beloved pets remained in his heart. He prays he left a legacy of kindness and his hope is that all those who knew him, especially his grandchildren, with special mention of Jacob’s neighborhood friends, Lily and Kaia, who were like granddaughters, will continue to carry that torch of kindness for him. He thanks his closest friends for their support and friendship. He will be sorely missed.
Bob’s farewell message is, “See you next time,” and to the musicians, to quote Neil Young, “Keep on Rockin’ in the Free World!” Our family message to him is, “Well Done!”
Robert, The Warrior, and family would like to extend sincere thanks to his compassionate caregivers along with co-workers and friends of the Laconia Fire Dept, EMS and the Laconia Police Dept. Lastly, he would like to thank the crew of Casella Waste Management and Recycling, which was spearheaded by Ann, of DPW.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 1, at 11:30 a.m., at the Elks Lodge No. 876, 17 Sugarbush Lane, Gilford, NH 03249.
He will be laid to rest at a later date in his hometown of Sanford, Maine.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Robert’s name to the Granite VNA & Hospice, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301, granitevna.org, or to the Hospice House of Concord, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301, nhpco.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St,. Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
