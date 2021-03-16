BRISTOL — Rob Alvey, 41, of Bristol, NH passed away March 1, 2021. He was born May 25,1979 at Franklin Regional Hospital. Rob was the son of Robert Alvey Sr. and Maryann (Caldon) Alvey. He attended New Hampton Prep School and Rob played four years of baseball there. Rob then went on to Southern New Hampshire University where he also played baseball as a pitcher and shortstop. He then went on to work at Mt. Prospect Academy for 14 years where he was a hard worker. Rob truly enjoyed his job there. He was an avid sports fan rooting for the Red Sox and Pats all the way. Three things Rob had a passion for was weightlifting, sports and his job which he took great pride in. Especially the gym he ran at Mt. Prospect. Rob enjoyed his many trips with his family to Hawaii, Myrtle Beach, SC, and Maryland. Rob will always be remembered as a great son and friend to many and a proud Uncle to Stella and Max.
Family members include his parents, Robert and Maryann Alvey; his brother and his family, Patrick Alvey, Christin D’Ovidio; niece, Stella Grace D’Ovidio; nephew, Maxwell D’Ovidio Alvey; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be no services at the family’s request. The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are assisting the family. To leave an online condolence visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
