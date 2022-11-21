LACONIA — Rita R. Miller, 85, of County Drive, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Belknap County Nursing Home.
Rita was born on November 15, 1936, in Laconia, to the late John and Irene (Lapointe) Maltais.
LACONIA — Rita R. Miller, 85, of County Drive, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Belknap County Nursing Home.
Rita was born on November 15, 1936, in Laconia, to the late John and Irene (Lapointe) Maltais.
Rita worked at Community Bridge as a Home Care Provider. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Her door was always open for a meal, coffee, and always an interesting story. Her greatest love was her children. Rita also enjoyed knitting and has made many blankets for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping and playing cards. Rita loved religion and spent many years studying the Bible and visiting churches.
Rita is survived by her sons, Richard and his wife Debbie Merrill, Newell Osgood, John and his wife Kristina Miller, and Lester Jr. and his wife Kelly Miller; her daughters, Sheila and her husband John Knapp Sr., Letitia Livingston, Anne and her husband Michael Russo, and Lisa Kopycinski; her brothers, Richard Maltais, Danny Maltais, and John Maltais Jr.; her sisters, Joan Maltais, and Barbara Beaule; as well as her many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, Rita is predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Lester C. Miller Sr.; her daughter, Caroline Vignolla; brothers, Arthur Maltais, George Maltais, and Fred Maltais; and her sister, Jeannette Caron.
Calling Hours will be held at Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, 03246.
A Graveside Service will follow the Calling Hours at Smith Meeting House Cemetery, 451 Meeting House Road, Gilmanton.
The family would like to thank the staff at Belknap County Nursing Home for the wonderful care that they gave to Rita. It was comforting to know how well she was being cared for. Thank you again for your compassion and kindness.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Which dish are you bringing to the Thanksgiving potluck? Click the image below to answer
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.