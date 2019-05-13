LACONIA — Rita P. Taylor, 90, of Ledges Drive, died on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Taylor Community.
Rita was born on Aug. 14, 1928, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Alfred and Blanche (Martin) Provencal.
Rita married Harold E. Taylor in 1952 and moved to Sandwich, where she would reside until moving back to Laconia a couple of years after Harold passed away.
Rita was an asset to the town of Sandwich, being a hard worker in various capacities over the years. She worked for Reuben Hodge Insurance Agency, drove a school bus, worked several positions for the Sandwich Fair Association and was the town clerk. She also was a member of several clubs.
Not one to ever complain and, with her willingness to help, she touched so many. Rita was always there to lend a hand, putting others' needs above her own. A kind and caring soul, she will be dearly missed.
Rita is survived by her daughter, Ann Fortin, and her husband, John, of Sandwich; a granddaughter, Jessica Cann, and her fiancé, Ron Arcouete, of Moultonborough; two great-grandchildren, Samantha Cann and Jon Nile; two great-great grandchildren, Axel J. and Savannah; a brother, Raymond Provencal, and his wife, Beverly, of Gilford; two sisters, Rachel Romprey of Tilton and Patty Cray and her husband, Wendall, of Tilton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Harold.
Calling hours will be on Friday, May 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral Service will follow the calling hours at 6 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Private Burial will be at the Sandwich Rural Cemetery, Sandwich.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Rita’s memory to the Sandwich Fire Department, PO Box 37, Center Sandwich, NH 03227.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
