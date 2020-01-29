FRANKLIN — Rita Marjorie (Therrien) McCall, 90, a resident of the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, died there on Jan. 27, 2020, following a period of failing health.
Rita was born in Franklin on March 15, 1929, daughter of Charles and Lucienne (Fredette) Therrien. Rita lived in Northfield since 1977, later moving to Franklin in 1999.
During her youth, she was employed at the former B&K Hosiery Mill. She later worked as a hosiery mill worker and worked from home as a sock looper. She was employed as a certified nursing assistant for over 25 years at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen.
In addition to her parents, Rita was predeceased by her sons, Thomas McCall Jr. and Joseph McCall; daughter Patricia McCall and her husband, Thomas J. McCall Sr., in 1999; and her sisters, Marie Houle, Cecile Griffin, and Anna Marsh.
She leaves daughters Sharon A. Hosmer of Franklin, Kathleen M. McCall of Franklin, Mary R. McCall of Boscawen, and Peggy T. Drouin of Epsom; and her son, Danny P. McCall of Franklin. She leaves 26 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren, as well as many generational nieces and nephews.
There are no public calling hours.
A Mass to celebrate Rita's life will take place on Monday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish, 108 School St., Franklin.
Burial will be later in the spring in Holy Cross Cemetery, beside her husband.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions in her name to the Christmas Fund, Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03203.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home. For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
