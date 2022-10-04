TILTON — Rita L. Boudreau, 96, a long-time resident of Tilton, died September 7, 2022, at Merrimack County Nursing Home, following a period of failing health.
Rita was born in Franklin on April 10, 1926, the daughter of Herve and Eva (Bergeron) Beliveau. She graduated from Saint Mary School in Franklin and Franklin High School. She worked as a telephone operator before marrying Gerald (Jerry) Boudreau on June 24,1950. They lived in Tilton for most of their 65 years of married life, and were long-time parishioners of St. Mary of the Assumption (now St. Gabriel) Parish. Rita was a dedicated homemaker, and especially excelled at baking.
She was predeceased by her husband Jerry in 2015; her parents and her brothers, Rolland, Ernest and Herve. She is survived by her daughters, Janet Boudreau of Concord and Sr. Mary of the Immaculate Heart (Diane Boudreau) of West Springfield, Massachusetts; her son, Morris Boudreau and his wife Kathy of Northfield; grandchildren, Eric Boudreau of Nashua and Renee Boudreau of Colebrook; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Belliveau of Tilton, Rita Folsom of Boscawen and Rose Tilton of Wilmot; and nieces and nephews.
According to her wishes, there are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul's Church (St. Gabriel Parish) on School Street in Franklin on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Tilton. Arrangements are under the care of the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton.
Those wishing may make a memorial contribution in Rita’s name to the Merrimack County Nursing Home Auxiliary Christmas Fund, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH, 03303.
