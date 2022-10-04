Rita L. Boudreau, 96

Rita L. Boudreau, 96

TILTON — Rita L. Boudreau, 96, a long-time resident of Tilton, died September 7, 2022, at Merrimack County Nursing Home, following a period of failing health.

Rita was born in Franklin on April 10, 1926, the daughter of Herve and Eva (Bergeron) Beliveau. She graduated from Saint Mary School in Franklin and Franklin High School. She worked as a telephone operator before marrying Gerald (Jerry) Boudreau on June 24,1950. They lived in Tilton for most of their 65 years of married life, and were long-time parishioners of St. Mary of the Assumption (now St. Gabriel) Parish. Rita was a dedicated homemaker, and especially excelled at baking.

