CONCORD — Rita K. Nelson, 90, of Bow and a longtime Gilford resident, died on Feb. 17, 2020, after a brief illness, with her loving family by her side.
Rita was born on July 14, 1929, in Boston, Massachusetts, daughter of Fred and Vera (Quatromoni) Bartoloni.
Rita worked as a legal secretary for Attorney Richard Brouillard in Laconia, the Department of Education, and the Center for Contemporary Dentistry.
Rita was an active and beloved member of Laconia’s St. Andre Bessette Parish, a member of its Ladies Guild, and volunteer for the St. Vincent De Paul Society. Following her move to the White Rock Senior Living Community in Bow, Rita became a member of its Activities Committee.
Rita was a kind, gentle, elegant, and gracious woman who enchanted everyone she met, and filled the lives of her family and close friends with boundless joy, support, and unconditional love. In her later years, Rita enjoyed spending time with family and friends, Bingo, card and board games, reading, dining out, and annual trips to Ogunquit, Maine. She was happiest when she spent time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and at family gatherings, especially her recent 90th birthday celebration where she was the life of the party.
Rita is survived by her children, Stephen Nelson and his wife, Cynthia, of Concord, Lori Cyr and her husband, Paul, of Hooksett, Richard Nelson and his wife, Virene, of Hooksett, and Patricia Patridge and her husband, Charles, of Gilford. Rita is also survived by her six grandchildren, Eric Nelson (Whitney), Gregg Nelson (Kristyn), Christopher Nelson, Elizabeth Emanuelson (Matthew), Ryan Cyr (Stephanie), and Cameron Patridge. She is also survived by her six great-grandchildren and her brother, Fred Bartoloni.
In addition to her parents, Rita was predeceased in 1997 by her husband, Charles Nelson, and in 2015 by her beloved companion, Richard Frost.
Rita’s family will greet guests on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in the church.
Rita’s family would like to give special thanks to the third-floor nursing staff at Presidential Oaks in Concord, and to the Concord VNA and Hospice staff, for the love, care, and support they provided to her and her family.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Rita’s name be made to St.Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
