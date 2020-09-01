Rita I. Wyatt, 83

LACONIA — Rita Irene (Cloutier) Wyatt, 83, of 765 Union Avenue, passed away at Franklin Hospital on Monday, August 24, 2020, after a long illness.
Born in Whitefield, NH, on January 19, 1937, she was the daughter of Leon and Olive Bell (Magoon) Cloutier. Rita grew up and attended school in Laconia. She was married to Russell W. Wyatt Sr.
Rita worked her entire life in a variety of jobs throughout the Lakes Region. She was a cook at many restaurants and was employed at Allen Rogers, along with being the best mother to all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She loved to sew, knit, crochet, and was involved in making all kinds of crafts. She was a lifelong volunteer at the Salvation Army in Laconia always assisting others.
Rita leaves behind her son, Dannie Cloutier, and his wife Deb of Savannah, GA; her daughter, Bonnie Lee Wright and her husband Stanley of Whitefield, NH; daughter-in-law, Gail Wyatt of Laconia; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her brother, Donald Cloutier and his wife Shirley of Belmont, NH; and sisters-in-law, Linda Cloutier of Texas and Pat Cloutier of Belmont, NH. She was predeceased by her parent; husband; sons, Mike Wyatt, Rusty Wyatt, Frank Wyatt; daughter, Jeannie Wyatt-Matei; and her brother, Leon Cloutier.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required
Graveside Services for Rita and her daughter Jeannie will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Meredith.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Rita’s name be made to the Salvation Army, 177 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
