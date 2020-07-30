MEREDITH — Rita Gladys Kelley, 83, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at her home with her beloved husband Leslie Kelley by her side.
Rita was born on October 9, 1936, in Framingham, MA, to Henry and Rita (Birmingham) Fowler.
Rita worked in retail for JJill, and most recently for Keepsake Quilting, from where she retired. She was an avid reader and loved to paint. Rita also loved to make quilts and had a passion for teaching others how to create extraordinary works of art. Rita enjoyed going to Mass and had served as a Lector and Eucharistic minister at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Meredith. Her faith and love to serve others in need led her studies toward becoming a Franciscan and Justice of the Peace. She was deeply passionate about her service and often would be assisting by cooking or volunteering for those in need.
Rita is survived by her loving husband, Leslie Kelley; her sons, William O'Connell and his wife Karen, Thomas O'Connell and his wife Chris, Timothy O'Connell and his wife Mary, James Kelley, David Kelley and his wife Holly and Kerri-Ann Van-Cleef; her 17 loving grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; her niece Lynette Maloney, and nephews Michael and Jeffrey Bison. In addition to her parents, Rita was predeceased by her brother Leonard Fowler and her sister Geraldine Bison.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged, and face coverings will be required.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 300 NH-25, Meredith, NH, 03253, on August 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.
Burial will be private following the mass.
If you wish to honor Rita, the family suggests a donation to the Meredith Food Pantry, 147 Main St, Meredith, NH 03253
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to wilkinsonbeane.com.
