LACONIA —Rita (Crawford) Emanuel, 86, of Union Avenue, died on Sunday, July 1, 2018, at the Laconia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Rita was born on April 8, 1932, in Tilton, the daughter of Judge John W. and Anne R. (Sweeney) Crawford. She was a lifelong resident of Laconia.
Rita was the youngest of nine siblings who grew up in Tilton, where her father was the judge and worked as a textile chemist in the woolen mills. After graduating from high school, she attended St. Mary’s College and completed some college before marrying Michael Emanuel, who was recently deceased. She worked in the family store, Quality Foods Supermarket, along with her husband, to support her family of five children for many years.
Rita was a kind and humble person with a generous heart. Her children remember her as a great mom, who took them to fun places, and was talented at many things. Her children have fond memories of her figure skating with them and taking them night skiing at the Highlands Mountain Ski Area. Rita had a beautiful voice, and she grew up in a family that sang together. Rita and her sisters loved to sing together, harmonizing as adults at family reunions. Rita had beautiful handwriting and taught herself calligraphy, making beautiful cards and mementos for family members. Rita loved to yodel while she cooked Sunday meals. She also loved being an actress in the Streetcar Company.
She was a very good mom and loving person and all of her extended family loved her very much.
Rita was a communicant of Our Lady of the Lakes Church and St. Joseph Church, Laconia. She found comfort in her Catholic religious beliefs. She sang in the Our Lady of the Lakes Church Choir for many years with her sister Anne.
Survivors include four sons, Stanley Emanuel and wife Patty, of Laconia, Peter Emanuel and his significant other, Annette Rivet, of Bow, Thomas Emanuel, of Laconia, and Jason Emanuel, of Laconia; a daughter, Heather Emanuel, of Laconia; five grandchildren, Samantha Bartlett and husband Brandon, of Northfield, Jessica Emanuel and fiancé Tim Wolak, of Laconia, Adam Emanuel, of Bedford, Massachusetts, Andrew Emanuel, of Laconia and UNH, and Emma Emanuel, of Ware, Massachusetts; two great-grandchildren, Michael Bartlett, of Northfield, and Mikayla Bartlett, of Northfield; a brother, Captain John W. Crawford Jr., of Rockville, Maryland; and a sister, Jane Lipman, and her husband, Earl, of Rochester, New York.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Michael Emanuel; brothers Gerard Crawford and Charles Crawford; and by her sisters, Margaret Arthur, Jacqueline Holland, Mary Sayewich and Anne Tilton.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, July 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 6, at 9:30 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Academy Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to St. Andre Bessette Parish, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
