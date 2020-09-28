GILFORD — Rita (Desilets) Daniel, 96, of Gilford, NH, died on Monday, September 21, 2020, at her home after a long illness.
Rita was born on June 2, 1924, in Lawrence, MA, the daughter of the late Henry and Irene (Bergeron) Desilets.
Rita attended St. Anne's Grammar and High Schools in Lawrence, MA. She worked as a secretary in various local businesses, eventually retiring as an Executive Secretary from Avco Textron in Wilmington, MA. During her long life, she was an enthusiastic cook and an avid reader of French novels. For many years, she enjoyed co-piloting the boat that she and her husband sailed on Lake Winnipesaukee. She was a member of St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church in Laconia, NH.
Rita is survived by her brother, Paul Desilets, of Chelmsford, MA, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Rita is predeceased by her loving husband, Paul E. Daniel.
Services will be held at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Rita's name to St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 277 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.