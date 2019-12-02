GILFORD — Rita B. Breton, formally of Liberty Hill Road, Gilford, passed away at Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 28, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Rita was born in Laconia, the daughter of George and Antoinette (Lagueux) Côté on Oct. 4, 1925. She attended École Saint Joseph and Laconia High School, and she worked at Laconia Needle Company and Laconia Box Shop.
In her youth, she developed a passion for music and dancing, which continued throughout her life. Over the years, she took lessons from Earl and McMann Dance Studio, Evelyn Contigiani, George Cantin, and her last 25 years with Joan Frates. Rita performed in recitals and was, at times, accompanied by her daughters. She continued to dance until the age of 79.
Rita married Roland Breton in 1946. Together they started a family, with Rita as the homemaker. With 10 children and many guests, the Breton house was always a hub of activity. Rita’s love of music was passed on to her to her children who performed at family gatherings. Rita’s homemade baked beans were a staple of these family dinners, which would quickly evolve into evenings filled with music, laughter, and good times. Rita’s passion for dancing wove its way into these evenings with the request of "Golden Slippers" or a jig to tap dance to.
In addition to her passion for dancing, Rita was also an avid cribbage player, and loved the color red. In honor of her, the family will be wearing a red item at her services.
Rita was predeceased by her husband, Roland Breton, in 2002 and her brother, Armand Côté, in 2015.
She is survived by her 10 children, Roger Breton and his wife, Barbara, Rachel Nadeau and her husband, André, Diane Moreau and her late husband, John, Philip Breton, Normand Breton and his wife, Janet, Denise Tougas and her husband, Roger, Ronald Breton and his wife, Janine, Paul Breton and his wife, Valerie, Raymond Breton and his wife, Darlene, and Jeanne Breton. Rita is also survived by her grandchildren, Michelle Fridlington, Wendy L'Heureux, MaryLou Leach, Ted Baldwin, Nicholas Nadeau, James Moreau, Dr. Andrea Moreau-O'Donnell, Michael Moreau, Ross and Taryn Breton, Cody, Jake, and Even Tougas, Rachel, Audrey, Austin, and Abbey Ritter, and Elizabeth Smith. Rita also leaves behind many great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff and aides at Belknap County Nursing Home for the wonderful care they gave Rita in her final year. She loved you all.
Calling Hours will be on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield St., Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, 780 North Main St., Laconia NH 03246; Belknap Nursing Home- Activities Fund, 30 County Drive, Laconia NH; or to the Lakes Region Scholarship Fund, PO Box 7312, Gilford NH 03247-7312.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
