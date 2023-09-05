Rita A. Fogg, 97 

LACONIA — Rita A. (Prince) Fogg, 97, of Laconia, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on Monday, Sept. 4, at St. Francis Nursing and Rehab Center with her daughters by her side.
Rita was born on March 24, 1926, in Laconia, to Joseph and Emma (Guay) Prince. Rita was a lifelong resident of Laconia.
She was married in 1946 to her late husband, Armand J. Fogg, who passed away in 1979.
Rita worked many years at Cormier Hosiery Mill until they closed. She then went to work at Laconia Shoe until her retirement.
Rita was a quiet, gentle person who cared about others. She was a loving mother who would always put her family first. She enjoyed doing puzzles and gardening. Most of all, she loved times spent with family. She enjoyed family vacations, day trips to Maine and shopping trips to the mall.
Rita had a strong faith and she instilled that into her family. She loved being a communicant of St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church.
Rita is survived by two loving daughters, Lorraine Fogg and Joanne Fogg of Laconia and her loveable grand dog, Katie. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Rita is predeceased by her husband, Armand Fogg; sister, Doris J. Fogg in 1986; and brother-in-law, Raymond Fogg in 2012.
As per Rita’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia, NH 03246.
Burial will follow Mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery, in Laconia.
Rita’s family wishes to thank all of the staff at St. Francis Rehab and Nursing Center for their genuine loving care and compassion for Rita and her family.
For those who wish, consider a donation in Rita’s memory to the St. Francis Rehab and Nursing Center, 406 Court St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
