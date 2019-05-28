LACONIA — Rino J. Landry passed away on May 17, 2019, at his home on 106 Massachusetts Avenue, Laconia, at the age of 67, with his life partner of 34 years at his side (George Boissonnault).
He has left behind two brothers, Robert Landry of St. Agatha, Maine, and Louis Landry of Madawaska, Maine; also two sisters, Mary Michaud of St. Agatha, Maine, and Doris Stevens of Fort Kent, Maine; and his loving mother, Irma Landry of St. Agatha, Maine. He had one nephew, Jake Stevens of New York, and six nieces, Tanya Michaud of St. Agatha, Nika Day of Exeter, Maine, Sarah Landry of St. Agatha, Maine, Heather Houston of Fort Kent, Maine, Amelia Stoliker of Fort Kent, Maine, and Abby Stevens of Bangor, Maine; and seven great-nieces and -nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.