GILMANTON IRON WORKS — Riley Shawn Tebbetts, 24, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Riley was born on March, 20, 1994. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Nichols College in 2016. He is the beloved son of Shawn and Jeanne (Bordeau) Tebbetts, and (most of the time, a loving) brother of Lindsay Tebbetts. In love with Alaina Zarnowski, they had plans for the future. Riley’s beloved and unique dog, Chance, is confused by this sudden change. Grandparents are Anthony (John) and Linda Bordeau (as a toddler, Riley was his Gramma B’s “little glue-stick”), Kathleen and Jeff Glover, and Rockwell and Gail Tebbetts. Aunts and uncles include John Bordeau, Kathleen Bordeau, Brian and Karen Bordeau, and Michelle Currier. Cousins are Jennifer Bordeau, Theresa Laliberte, Andrew Bordeau, Marshall Bordeau, Brandon Currier, Bradley Currier, and Maddison Currier.
Riley had a great lifelong friend since preschool, Ricky Boyd. Riley was happy to live next door to Mac Cleveland who has been a constant friend; the worn path between our homes is a reminder of good times shared. Riley grew up in a wonderful neighborhood environment, affectionately referred to as “the ’hood”. Riley, Mac and Hannah had many fun times together in the Man Cave next door.
Riley enjoyed, truly enjoyed, working side-by-side with his Dad. Riley’s strong work ethic and admiration and love for what his Dad is accomplishing will be a sustaining memory for us.
Riley had begun what he hoped would be a long-term career with a company in Portsmouth.
His interests were diverse. He played ice hockey for a lot of years, and we always admired his ability to keep the sport in perspective. He loved to skateboard. He developed an interest in horticulture and also in photographing his subjects. He was a voracious reader in his youth, and continued to read and discuss history whenever he had an audience. We are saddened that Riley’s light will not continue to shine and allow for what we all believed would be a bright future for one so intelligent, loquacious, inquisitive, and memorable. We will love and miss our blue-eyed boy infinitely.
If you are wondering what you can “do” to help our family during this difficult time, please consider a gift of some sort to the rescue group that helped arrange the transport to New Hampshire from North Carolina of our dogs Chance and Rudy. Animal Adoption League of Charlotte, North Carolina, can be found on Facebook. His tender heart for animals will be missed.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
