Richard W. Landof, 79

TILTON — Richard "Bill" William Landof, 79, of Tilton, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center.
Richard was born on January 28, 1943, in Utica, NY, to the late Vincent and Mary (Helfert) Landof.
He was a devoted family man who enjoyed fishing and the outdoors, making people laugh, and any time spent with his family. He enjoyed sharing his amazing global life achievements and experiences with anyone who would listen. One of his major passions in life was his love and devotion for beautifully restoring vintage Hollywood classic lights. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all who he had crossed paths with over his lifetime.
Richard is survived by his wife Sidney "Cindy’"(Ivey) Landof; son, Rick Landof; daughters, Debbie and her husband Todd Bressette, Tonya Fossey and her husband George Sandoval; sister, Marianne Hardin; his five grandchildren, Amanda Baker, Ashley Landof, Talia Landof, Tatiana Fossey, Nicolas Landof; two great-grandchildren, Sophia Calley and Vivienne Calley; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Richard is predeceased by his brothers, Vincent Landof Jr., and David Landof; and his sister, Pat Goin.
Services will be private.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
