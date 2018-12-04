SANDWICH — Richard Thompson Stuart, age 75, of Sandwich, died Nov. 30, 2018, after complications from heart surgery.
His zest for life and love for everyone he met will be missed.
Born in Summerville, South Carolina, Dick was the son of the late Burton Baldwin Stuart and Katherine Blakeslee Stuart. He grew up in Lexington, Massachusetts, was educated at Lawrence University, and received his D.Min. at Andover-Newton Theological School. He served as Associate Minister at United Church of Christ churches in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Kogarah, Australia, and Laconia, New Hampshire. He also served as a counselor to many, both informally and formally as a school guidance counselor, pastoral counselor, and with Genesis Counseling Services.
He and his loving wife, Ruth, were engaged in many peace and social justice issues. He excelled in connecting people, including assisting with many support groups, including for PFLAG, vocal disorders, and Alzheimer’s disease. This also involved serving and connecting people across the globe, through meaningful travel with Habitat for Humanity and other peace-building groups. He was also elected to the New Hampshire State House of Representatives.
Dick is survived by his wife, Ruth Neubert Stuart, of Sandwich; his daughter, Elizabeth Anne Stuart, son-in-law Brian Mark Doyle, and grandchildren Clara Stuart Doyle and Paul Stuart Doyle, all of Washington, D.C.; his sister, Anne Stuart Galli, of Portola Valley, California; brother David Baldwin Stuart of Auburndale, Massachusetts; and many other loving family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association (https://www.dysphonia.org/donate.php), the Congregational Church of Laconia, UCC, Dorcas Fund (18 Veterans Square, Laconia, NH 03246), or to a social justice group of your choice.
There will be a celebration of Dick’s life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, at the Congregational Church of Laconia, UCC, 18 Veterans Square, Laconia, NH 03246.
(1) entry
Richard was one of my favorite people online. Occasionally I would take a few runs with Richard and Ruth at Gunstock. I will certainly miss him
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.