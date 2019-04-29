MEREDITH — Richard “Dick or Richie” Seiss, 87, of Meredith, passed away, Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Richard was born on May 24, 1931, in the Bronx, New York, to Joseph and Theresa (Haffner) Seiss.
Richard WAQs predeceased by his brother, Edward Seiss; sister Ruth L. Seiss; and Grandson Matthew Zick.
He graduated from James Monroe High School in the Bronx, New York, and was In the Army Nation Guard, 7th Regiment in Manhattan, New York.
On April 30, 1955, he married the former Sara B. Swett in Palisades Park, New Jersey. Richard and Sara lived in Pearl River, New York, for 32 years, where they raised their four children until he retired. They moved to Meredith, where they have lived for the last 25 years.
Richard was employed as a senior account agent for Allstate Insurance Co. for 40 years and was one of the leading agents in his region.
He was originally a member of the Masonic Lodge in Pearl River, New York, and most recently in Holderness.
He spent much of his retirement woodworking and painting. He also enjoyed reading and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Sara B. (Swett) Seiss; daughter Patricia Buongiorno and her husband, Peter Buongiorno, of New Milford, New Jersey; his three sons, Richard J. Seiss Jr. and his wife, Susan Seiss, of Medway, Massachusetts, Robert F. Seiss and his wife, Christine Seiss, of Pearl River, New York, and Kenneth E. Seiss of Concord, Massachusetts; 10 grandchildren, Sara Bartelloni, Robert Zick, Carolyn Seiss, Katherine Seiss, Joseph Seiss, Meredith Oxborrow, Amanda Seiss, Christopher Seiss, Madison Seiss and Jacqueline Seiss; and six great-grandchildren. Richard will be dearly missed.
There will be a celebration of life service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2238 Parade Road, Laconia, NH 02346. Pastor Jennifer Hitt will be officiating the service.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
