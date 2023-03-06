It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Richard “Rick” Robert on March 1, after a brief and sudden illness. He was the devoted husband of Judy (Van Ness) Robert, loving father of Jim and Jeff, and grandfather of Lukah. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him.

Rick was born on Feb. 6, 1954, to Wilbur and Mary Robert in Nashua. While attending Nashua High School he met the love of his life and future wife Judy. They were married on Aug. 16, 1975.

