TILTON — Mr. Richard "Dick" R. Springer, 85, formerly of Claremont, died at the New Hampshire Veterans' Home in Tilton on Dec.13, 2018, surrounded by his family.
Dick was born in Berlin on March 5, 1933, the son of William and Florence (Murphy) Springer. Dick was raised in Berlin and later resided in Claremont for many years where he and his wife raised their family. Dick moved to the New Hampshire Veterans' Home in 2014.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1950 until 1953, during the Korean Conflict.
Dick worked at Goodyear in Windsor, Vermont, for many years and later as a custodian at River Valley Community College in Claremont prior to retiring.
Dick was known for his love of family and “ PePe” was always there for any of his grandchildren. He was a devoted husband to Adelina for 64 years. Dick loved to cook for his family and family was always stopping by, knowing something would be on the stove for them to enjoy. Dick was known for his great fudges and they were enjoyed by all. Dick really enjoyed fixing things, especially small engines such as lawnmowers, and even had Dick's Small Engine repair at his home on Plains Road. He was always available to help his family fix things when they had their own homes.
Dick’s hobbies included bowling, playing horseshoes (he was hard to beat), going to dog tracks and mainly anything Family. He will be missed forever by his large family.
Family members include his wife, Adelina (Boudreau) Springer; four children, Rose Williams and husband Robert Jr. of Meredith, Doreen Davis and husband Spike of Holderness, Steve Springer and the mother of his children, Lisa, of Brattleboro, Vermont, and Rick Springer and wife Debbie of Claremont; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren,one great-great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews.
There will be a service at the New Hampshire Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen in the spring.
Donations in memory of Mr. Springer may be made to: NH Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton NH 03235.
Paquette-Neun Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Northfield is assisting with arrangements.
