TILTON — Richard R. Griffin, 71, of Tilton, died at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia on March 4, 2020.
He was born in Franklin on July 4, 1948, the son of Earl and Malvina (Laro) Griffin. He was raised in Tilton where he resided for several years.
Mr. Griffin was a proud veteran. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War as a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division. After his discharge, he continued service as a member of the N.H. National Guard.
He spent his career at Quin-T Corp (later 3M) where his father was also employed.
He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and ATV rider. He enjoyed his retirement, spending time working on his property and sharing stories with his buddies at the Legion.
He was a member of the Franklin Lodge of Elks No. 1280 and Whiteman-Davidson American Legion Post 49 in Northfield.
Family members include his children, Kelly Russell and husband Theo of Franklin, Sandra Lussier and her husband of Concord, and Ryan Griffin of Tilton; six grandchildren, Alyssa Griffin, Lauren Hair, Kaitlyn Griffin, Kimberly Griffin, Adam Griffin, and Jael Russell; a sister, Judith Miller of Concord; his best friend, Jim Collins of Franklin; and nieces and nephews.
Burial with military honors will take place in the spring.
Donations in memory of Mr. Griffin may be made to American Legion Post 49, 4 Park St., Northfield, NH 03276.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting the Griffin family. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
