BELMONT — Richard Robert Bolduc, 66, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, peacefully in his sleep in his Belmont, New Hampshire home, after a long illness.
Richard was born September 19, 1953, in Torrance, California, to Norman and Cecile (Simoneau) Bolduc.
Richard attended Belmont High School '71, Plymouth State College '88, University of New Hampshire '91, Plymouth State College '05, where he received his Bachelor of Science in English, Master of Public Administration and CAGS (Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies) in Educational Leadership, respectively.
A dedicated family man, Richard enjoyed spending time with his wife of 48 years, Lois (Wheeler) Bolduc. He adored and was very proud of his two daughters and four grandchildren. He also took great pride in protecting his siblings and greater family. He loved watching movies, following the NE Patriots, reading everyday through his ever-growing collection of books, and most importantly enjoying his wife's homemade cooking and baking.
Richard is survived by his mother, Cecile Bolduc of Belmont; devoted wife, Lois Bolduc of Belmont; brother, James Bolduc and his wife Jessica of Gilmanton; sisters, Karen (Bolduc) Burke and husband Timothy of Sanbornton, Terry (Bolduc) Roberts and husband Roy of Belmont, Kathleen (Bolduc) Davis and husband Roger of Alton; daughters, Christina Bolduc, Martha (Bolduc) Hughes and her husband Jason of Campton; four grandchildren, Rachael and Brian Weeks, Ryan Hardy and William Barlow; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Norman P. Bolduc Sr.; brothers, Msgr. Norman P. Bolduc Jr. and John M. Bolduc.
Flowers are welcomed or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Genesis Behavioral/Mental Health or Lakes Region Mental Health Center, 40 Beacon St E, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services 603Cremaitons.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
