LACONIA — Richard Peter Christopher, 78, of Kensington Drive, died peacefully at home on Feb. 23, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Richard was born on Feb. 28, 1941, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, to Jules and Lydia (Goulart) Christopher. Around 8 years old, his family moved to Belmont, and a few years later to Laconia, and he attended Laconia High School and then the University of New Hampshire, graduating with a degree in Physics.
Richard was a high school physics and mathematics teacher at Winnacunnet in Hampton. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1970, and served on the USS Wasp IX. He then became an engineer for over 30 years, working for Verizon (previously NYNEX, New Englad Telephone).
Richard enjoyed the outdoors. One of his passions was sailing and he was a longstanding member of the Winnipesaukee Yacht Club, along with hiking, skiing and many other outdoor activities. He was also involved with the Central New Hampshire Amateur Radio Club (CNHARC), coached for Laconia youth baseball and soccer. A retired member of CERT, he served on the Laconia Conservation Commission, participated in the LPD Citizens Academy, was a UNH Master Gardener and an avid reader.
Richard is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Ellen (Dodds) Christopher; his son, Ian Christopher, and his wife, Melody, of Vernon, Connecticut; and two grandchildren, Jacob Christopher and Natalie Christopher.
Calling hours will be on Friday, March 6, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Graveside Services will be in Bayside Cemetery, Laconia, in the spring.
For those who wish, the family suggests that donations may be made in Richard’s name to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasent St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
