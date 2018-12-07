GILMANTON — Richard Norman “Dick” Fogg, 86, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, after a brief illness.
Dick was born Aug. 27, 1932, in Laconia to the late William Henry and Charlotte Rose (Laflamme) Fogg of Belmont. He grew up in the small town of Belmont.
Dick enlisted in the Navy at the young age of 18, and proudly served during the Korean Conflict, from 1950 to 1953.
After a time away in the Navy and living elsewhere, he returned to Belmont to raise his family and remained in his home there for more than 40 years until recently relocating to Gilmanton to be near his eldest son and daughter-in-law.
Dick spent his working career between Scott and Williams and Arwood Manufacturing as a supervisor. He was a hard-working, trustworthy man whom many admired. Dick will be remembered for his hearty laugh, generous heart, knowing his way around the kitchen, as a chef and taste-tester, and ardent New England sports fan; but most of all, for his steadfast love of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Dick is survived by his longtime friend, Sue Dion, and his former wife and mother of their four children, Margaret Fogg; Michael Fogg and his wife, Stephanie Fogg, their children Jennie (Fogg) Hakala, Jake Hakala and their daughter, Charlotte Hakala, and Jessie Fogg; Thomas Fogg and his wife Sarah Fogg, their children, Lucas and Owen Fogg; Mary (Fogg) Berry and her husband, David Berry, their combined children, William Bryant and his children, Emma and Brady Bryant, John Bryant, Tyler Bryant, Jacob Bryant, and Sophia Berry; Ellen (Fogg) Wood and her husband, John Wood, and their children, Caitlyn Wood, Elizabeth Wood, and James Wood; as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by his sisters, Madeline, Phyllis, and Elizabeth, and his beloved dog, Cosmo.
Dick’s family is planning a Springtime Celebration of Life and will be forthcoming with details.
For those who wish, memorial donations in Dick’s name may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03246; or to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
