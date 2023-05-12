Richard N. Mooney, 86

BRIDGEVILLE, Delaware — Richard “Dick” Norman Mooney, 86, of Bridgeville, Delaware, formerly of York, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 8. Born on May 23, 1936, in Laconia, New Hampshire, he was the son of the late Francis and Eve (Morin) Mooney.

A New Hampshire native, Dick was a graduate of Meredith High School class of ’54. In 1957 he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard, completing boot camp in Cape May, New Jersey, and was later stationed in Portland, Maine, as an engineer aboard the U.S.S. Coos Bay until 1961. After his honorable discharge, Richard enrolled at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire, and in 1965 he earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. In 1967, he took a job with Kidder Press in Dover, New Hampshire, as a project manager and then worked for Moore Business Forms before relocating to York, Pennsylvania, in 1967, where he worked for several area manufacturers.

