Richard N. Mooney, 86

BRIDGEVILLE, Delaware — Richard “Dick” Norman Mooney, 86, of Bridgeville, Delaware, formerly of York, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 8. Born on May 23, 1936, in Laconia, New Hampshire, he was the son of the late Francis and Eve (Morin) Mooney.
A New Hampshire native, Dick was a graduate of Meredith High School class of ’54. In 1957 he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard, completing boot camp in Cape May, New Jersey, and was later stationed in Portland, Maine, as an engineer aboard the U.S.S. Coos Bay until 1961. After his honorable discharge, Richard enrolled at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire, and in 1965 he earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. In 1967, he took a job with Kidder Press in Dover, New Hampshire, as a project manager and then worked for Moore Business Forms before relocating to York, Pennsylvania, in 1967, where he worked for several area manufacturers.
In 1987 Dick married Kay Williams and the two would spend the next 36 years creating a beautiful life with hundreds of memories. After retirement in 2007, Dick and Kay were drawn to the beauty of southern Delaware and purchased their home in Heritage Shores of Bridgeville.
Active in his community, Dick was a member of the American Legion of Seaford and the Heritage Shores Veteran’s Association. He also enjoyed golf and woodworking in his spare time. Above all, Dick cherished the time spent with beloved family and friends. Dick was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend and his presence will be forever missed.
Dick is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen (Kay) Mooney; his daughter, Rishlene Mooney Tanner (Eric) of Gilford, New Hampshire; his son, Blaine Mooney (Carolyn S.) of Berwyn, Pennsylvania; his sister, Diane Ruel of Meredith, New Hampshire; four grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Chapel Committal Services will be held on Tuesday, May 23,, at 11 a.m., at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Hardesty Chapel, 202 Laws St., Bridgeville, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Dick’s memory be made to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 19022 Shingle Point Road, Georgetown, DE 19947 (bvspca.org/) or to the Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 727, 311 Market St., Bridgeville, DE 19933 (bridgeville72.com).
