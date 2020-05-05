GILFORD — Richard Metz, the Legend, 76, of Gilford, passed away at the Lakes Region General Hospital, in Laconia, on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Richard was born on June 2, 1943, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Morris) Metz.
Richard ran his own contract manufacturing company in Laconia for over 40 years. He had a passion for producing the finest quality antennas and cables. Richard worked right up until the day he passed away. Richard and his dear wife, Christine (Wallace) Metz were going to be celebrating their 50 year anniversary on May 2, 2020. They spent an amazing and lovely 49 years together.
Richard was proud to be in long term alcohol recovery and always made sure to collect extra yearly sobriety chips to give to his wife and children. He loved antique cars and was a fan of all New England sports. Richard was a member of Crown Victoria Car Club, President of the Belknap Mill Organization, sponsored the Laconia Ice Arena, and sponsored various local youth sports. Richard had a Whitt's sense of humor and enjoyed stirring the pot with family and friends.
Richard is survived by his wife, Christine Metz; daughter, Andrea Metz, of Cranston, Rhode Island; son, Mike Metz and his wife Lissa Metz, of Gilmanton; sisters, Barbara Metz, of Massachusetts, and Paula Geheller, of Rhode Island; grandchildren, Madelyn Metz, Miley Metz, Hunter Metz and Reese Metz; his nephews, Brian Danz and Joey Danz.
Due to COVID-19, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's name may be made to the Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
