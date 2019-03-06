THORNTON — Richard Maynard Downing, 75, of Thornton, died suddenly on Feb. 18, 2019, at his home.
Born in Plymouth on Oct. 4, 1943, he was the son of the late Leslie and Thelma (Hardy) Downing.
Now retired after attending Holderness and Ashland schools and serving his country in the National Guard, he spent his working life in the excavation/dirt work field, operating equipment, driving truck, and pushing around a buttload of snow.
Dick was a founding member and president of the H-D Riders Motorcycle Club. Later joining the Diablos Motorcycle Club.
In his life, he enjoyed hunting, riding his motorcycle, beer, and complaining about things in general. He always was willing to share a story with anyone who had the time to listen ... and even if they didn't have the time.
Dick is survived by his wife, Kat Downing of Thornton; his children from different points on the map, Chad Downing and his wife, Sherrie and Danielle Downing and her companion, Pete Viano; his mother, Thelma Downing of Ashland; his sister, Betty Nickerson of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, and Riley Jo Downing; and his two grandchildren, Abigail and Jarrett.
He will be missed, especially when riding season comes.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, March 9, from 4 p.m. to whenever, at the Covered Bridge Farm Table, 57 Blair Road, Campton, Exit 27 off I-93 in Campton. We hope you will join us for an evening of potluck dining, storytelling and ... beer.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, assisted the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
