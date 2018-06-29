SANBORNTON — Richard "Dick" Leclerc, 78, of Sanbornton died at his home on June 26, 2018.
He was born in Somersworth on Aug. 5, 1939. Dick was raised in Somersworth and graduated from Plymouth State College with a bachelor's degree.
He resided in Sanbornton for more than 20 years, where he was a member of the Grange and Sanbornton Historical Society, was a supervisor of the checklist, volunteered for his local Community Action Program, and was significantly involved in the senior housing committee.
Dick was a faithful member of the St. Mary of the Assumption Knights of Columbus Council 1868 Fr. A.J. Timon Fourth Degree Assembly of The Knights Columbus, and a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church.
Dick started his career in education and moved on to varying vocations over the years. He spent his final working years assisting people with household projects and renovations both for payment or as a friend or volunteer.
He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with family, jigsaw puzzles, gardening, photography and reading historical novels and autobiographies.
Family members include two sons, Eric Leclerc of Belmont and Matthew Leclerc of Florida; a brother, Leon Leclerc of Somersworth; and nieces and nephews.
His wife, Nancy (Spencer) Leclerc, died in 1996. Dick was a well loved and respected member of his community and will be missed.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Paquette-Neun Funeral Home, 104 Park St., Northfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 5, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of The Assumption Church, Chestnut Street, Tilton.
Donations in memory of Dick may be made to Assumption Church at St. Gabriel Parish, PO Box 490, Franklin, NH 03235.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
