LACONIA — Richard L. Marquis, 85, of Gillette Street, formerly of Lewiston, Maine, died Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at the New Hampshire Veterans' Home in Tilton.
Richard was born Jan. 8, 1933, in Springfield, Massachusetts, the son of the late Florian and Emma (Martin) Marquis.
At the age of 2, Richard was a mascot of Jacques Cartier Snowshoe Club. Richard was a drum major of the St. Cecilia Boys Band and of the St. Dominic High School Band and was an altar boy at St. Peter and Paul Church for 12 years.
Richard served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955 as Yeoman 2nd class, aboard the USS Walter B. Cobb, achieving the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the Navy Occupation Service Medal.
In 1955, Richard moved to Laconia with his wife, Joyce A. Barraclough, of Sanford, Maine, after their marriage on Oct. 15, 1955, in Lewiston, Maine.
Richard started work for Scott & Williams and then spent a lifelong career in the auto parts sales industry until retiring at the age of 80.
Richard was very active in his community. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, Laconia, and prior to that, St. Peter and Paul’s Basilica, Lewiston, Maine. He played hockey for the Laconia Lakers, was a member of the Laconia American Legion Post 1, and he was on the Men’s Twilight League on Thursday nights at the Pheasant Ridge Country Club for 18 years, winning the best sportsmanship award. “91, 92, 93” “Three Pete”. Richard also participated in the Veteran’s History Project and his story is recorded in the Library of Congress. Richard enjoyed camping, horseshoes, and bowling.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Paula A. Marquis, of Laconia, and grandsons Cody Chambers and Ryan Edson; and daughter Ann M. Marquis-Muza and her husband, Longin, of Center Harbor, and granddaughter Alexandria Copp.
In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his wife 45 years, Joyce (Barraclough) Marquis, on Feb. 8, 2001.
There will be no calling hours.
Graveside Services with full military honors will be on Friday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m., at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery, Boscawen.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, online at https://www.heart.org or by mail at American Heart Association, American Stroke Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005; or to the New Hampshire Veterans' Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
