LACONIA — Richard “Dick” John O’Neil, 73, passed away March 1, 2020, in the comfort of his home, with his family by his side, after a brief illness.
Dick was born in Trinidad, Colorado, on April 23, 1946, to the late Richard C. and Lorraine (Roddy) O’Neil.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandparents, Mildred (Randell) and George O’Neil, and his sister, Kathleen Marie O’Neil.
Dick is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathleen (Conner) O’Neil; a son, Brett; a daughter, Jennifer; four grandchildren, Christian, Erin, Emily, and Brendan; and two great-grandchildren, Caylee and Kian. He is also survived by his sisters, Kathleen O’Neil and Mildred and her husband, Marc Kootman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Dick grew up in Keene and graduated from Keene High School in 1965. Following graduation, he began working for Idlenot Dairy in Keene and then Springfield, Vermont, until their closing in 1992. Dick also worked for Weeks Dairy for 10 years and Staples until his retirement in 2009. He had lived in the Lakes Region for the past 20 years.
Dick was an avid New England sports fan and didn’t miss many games. In 1962, at the age of 16, Dick pitched for the Keene Blue Jays against World Champion Raybestos Cardinals on Durling Field in Keene. They lost the game, 3-0, but he was still proud. Dick was the pitcher of the Monadnock Blocks Fastpitch team in Keene when Fastpitch was the game to play. The team was well-known and respected for its winning abilities. They traveled all over New England for games and tournaments until the team disbanded in 1983. He then pitched for teams in Chelsea, Massachusetts, and Windsor Locks, Connecticut. In 1985, they changed the pitching motion to modified and he changed his style to meet those requirements and the old Blocks team came together as Groffs. Dick stopped pitching in 1991. He had many accomplishments during his pitching career. His fast ball was clocked by radar at 95 mph. He won 11 straight N.H. Fastpitch titles from 1973 to 1983. He won more than 300 games in 1962-1983. In 2016, Dick was inducted into the “Ball of Fame” at Wheelock Park in Keene. No. 13 has officially been laid to rest.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service.
Burial will be in the spring at the St. Joseph's Cemetery, 600 Main St., Keene.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
