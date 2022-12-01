LACONIA — Richard J. Olisky, 81, of Lower Bay Road, passed away Nov. 29, at Concord Hospital—Laconia.
Richard was born on April 22, 1941, in Laconia, son to the late Joseph and Eva (Kelly) Olisky.
Richard went to several schools in the Lakes Region including Holy Trinity, Gilmanton School, and Belmont High School. Shortly thereafter, he enlisted into the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army and was deployed overseas. While completing his service, he received his diploma in 1959. When he returned in 1962, he worked as a toolmaker at New Hampshire Ball Bearing, IPC (Freudenburg) and Webster Valve, retiring from Webster Valve in 1999.
Richard enjoyed being outside and every fall season you would find him out in the woods hunting for deer. Richard loved his animals, particularly his dogs. He trained hunting beagles for many years and, later in life, he loved having his golden retrievers and labs by his side; the latest being Remi and Raven. Richard also enjoyed hanging out at the lake with his family, catching a sports game on television, watching his children and grandchildren play sports, and tending to his gardens.
Richard is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia L. Olisky; three children, Jason R. Olisky and his wife Jen of Sanbornton, Jamie L. (Olisky) Pelletier and her companion Jon Wilson of Sanbornton, and Jeffrey J. Olisky and his companion Stephanie Shepard of Boscawen; sister Donna Hebert of Belmont; brother Anthony Olisky of Lakeport; two grandsons Jackson L. Olisky and Zachary S. Olisky of Epsom; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his brothers Robert and Steven Olisky, and his stepmother Bertha (Smith) Olisky.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, noon to 2 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-SimoneauPaquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St.
A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the John Doe Cemetery, Lower Bay Road, Sanbornton.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
