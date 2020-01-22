LACONIA — Richard “Dick” J. Labbe, 83, of McGrath Street died on Jan. 21, 2020, at the Belknap County Nursing Home.
Dick was born Jan. 27, 1936, in Laconia, the son of Joseph R. and Madeline (Garneau) Labbe.
He served in the Army National Guard.
Dick was a graphic art inspector for the Laconia Citizen and the Rumford Press. He also worked for New Hampshire Ball Bearing for 15 years.
Dick enjoyed fishing and going to yard sales.
Dick is survived by his son, Camille Allen Labbe, and his wife, Karen, of Laconia; and four grandchildren, Cam, Ann, Ursula, and Mary.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Ann (Comire) Labbe.
Calling hours will be on Friday, Jan., 24, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
There will be a Graveside Service in the spring in the family lot in Union Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
