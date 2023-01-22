Richard J. Cunningham, 90

BRIDGEWATER — Richard (Dick) John Cunningham, 90, died Jan. 19, at home surrounded by his family after a period of declining health. Dick was born July 26, 1932, to Raymond and Florence (Taffe) Cunningham in Wellesley, Massachusetts. He was a graduate of Wellesley High School and Providence College with a bachelor's degree in economics. After college he joined the Air Force and attained the rank of captain. Upon leaving the Air Force he began working at Massachusetts Mutual and then onto DuPont Corp. He left DuPont Corp. to pursue a master's of education from Boston College, graduating in 1967. While at BC he met Mary Halpin Mullen. Mary played matchmaker and introduced Dick to her sister, Martha Halpin.
Dick and Martha were married on Aug. 3, 1968. They made their home in Andover and raised their three children Raymond, Ellen and Amy there.
Dick was very involved in the Merrimack Valley community. He was one of the eight charter members of the Merrimack College Federal Credit Union, a Paul Harris Fellow and a past president of the Lawrence Rotary Club, an early supporter of the ABC House of Andover, and also a corporator for the Andover Savings Bank.
In 1979 he left Merrimack College and pursued a career in sales. He worked as manager of sales of operations at Software International, director of warranty sales at Lechmere, and sales at Atlee Corp.
In 1999, Dick and Martha retired to their vacation home on beautiful Newfound Lake in Bridgewater. They have been a part of the Newfound Lake Community since the early 1970s. Dick was so happy to retire to the lake and again immersed himself in community service. He was appointed president of Newfound Area Nursing Association, a member of the Bristol Rotary Club, a member of Father Bennet’s Boy Club and was very involved with St. Timothy’s Church and Our Lady of Grace Chapel.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Martha (Halpin) Cunningham of Bridgewater; his children, Raymond Cunningham (Kristine) of Andover, Massachusetts, Ellen Cunningham Kearney (Vincent) of Stow, Massachusetts, and Amy Cunningham of Bridgewater; along with five grandchildren, Jacob and Mora Cunningham and Jennifer, Kathleen and John Kearney.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace Chapel of Holy Trinity Parrish, 2 West Shore Road, Bristol, on Friday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m. The family is grateful to the incredible caregivers at the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask you to consider a gift to Lakes Region Nursing Association, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253.
