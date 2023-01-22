Richard J. Cunningham, 90

BRIDGEWATER — Richard (Dick) John Cunningham, 90, died Jan. 19, at home surrounded by his family after a period of declining health. Dick was born July 26, 1932, to Raymond and Florence (Taffe) Cunningham in Wellesley, Massachusetts. He was a graduate of Wellesley High School and Providence College with a bachelor's degree in economics. After college he joined the Air Force and attained the rank of captain. Upon leaving the Air Force he began working at Massachusetts Mutual and then onto DuPont Corp. He left DuPont Corp. to pursue a master's of education from Boston College, graduating in 1967. While at BC he met Mary Halpin Mullen. Mary played matchmaker and introduced Dick to her sister, Martha Halpin.

Dick and Martha were married on Aug. 3, 1968. They made their home in Andover and raised their three children Raymond, Ellen and Amy there.

