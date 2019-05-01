SANBORNTON — Richard Henry Haas Jr., 68, of Sanbornton, passed away on April 27, 2019.
Rick was born Nov. 6, 1950, to Richard and Julia (Parker) Haas in Worcester, Massachusetts. He attended Governor Dummer Academy, and graduated from Nashua High School in 1969.
He was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Rick was a lifelong musician and founding member of legendary Nashua band Aces & Eights. He loved skiing and gourmet cooking. He enjoyed spending time boating on Lake Winnipesaukee and visiting Nantucket. A devoted Red Sox and Patriots fan, he was adored and loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by his two children, Shanna Cote (Ryan) of Hillsdale, Michigan, and Ryan Haas (Jesse) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and 12 grandchildren, Mason, Cameron, Hannah, Jack, Max, Benny, William, Lucy, Teddy, Patrick, Matilda, and Maggie. He also leaves to cherish his memory two siblings, Roger Haas (Leslie) and Nancy Haas; his former spouse, Anne Satchell (Thomas); as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Henry Haas Sr., and his mother, Julia Parker Haas.
Calling hours are scheduled for May 2, 4-7 p.m., hosted by the family, at 386 Pine Hill Road, Hollis.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Crossroads Centre Antigua at crossroadsantigua.org.
