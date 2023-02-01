BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Richard H. Elwell, 87, of Boynton Beach, passed away on Jan. 28, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born on Dec. 3, 1935, in Limington, Maine, he was the son of Russel and Ethel (Googins) Elwell. Richard grew up in Buxton, Maine, until he signed up to serve his country during the Korean War. After four years in the U.S. Navy, he returned to Maine where he met the love of his life, and his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Stone.
Richard worked for Jordan’s Meat Co. diligently and faithfully for 40 years. His job eventually brought him to Laconia, New Hampshire, where he raised his family, hosted 4th of July parties and cared for his beloved grandkids. In 2020, he retired to Boynton Beach. He loved nothing more than his faith, wife, and grandkids; but his passion for New England sports teams, especially the Red Sox, was not far behind. He enthusiastically went to every dance recital, play, or sporting event he could attend — rarely missing an opportunity to support his grandkids. He also loved his country or gospel music, game shows, and old westerns. Before he passed, he made sure to call all of his grandchildren, telling them that “God is good,” knowing he would soon be reunited with his sons, Steven and Jeffrey, who predeceased him. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Richard is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Stone Elwell; his children, Judy Matulis and her husband Michael of Boynton Beach, and Tim Elwell and his wife Trudie Elwell of Buford, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Sarah Elwell of Athens, Alabama; grandchildren, Stephen and Eny Matulis, Charissa and Micah Matson, Chris and Jordan Matulis, Jessica and Alex Hastings, Alex and Carilee Matulis, Matt Matulis, Brianna, Alyssa and Joshua Elwell; and 12 great-grandchildren. He also loved his many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m. ,with a 2 p.m. funeral at Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St., Cornish, Maine.
