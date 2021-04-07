LACONIA — Richard Howard Elliott, 95, of Birchwood Way, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Richard was born on August 8, 1925, in North Sandwich, NH, the son of Harold and Evelyn (Roberge) Elliott.
A World War II veteran Richard received his draft notice into the Army at the age of 18. A train ride to Boston to get his army equipment and then on to New York where he got on one of a fleet of 56 ships. He was in the battle in Normandy, Northern France, Rhine Ardennes Central Europe. Richard's qualifications were a Sharpshooter Rifle Combat Infantryman. After being severely wounded he was honorably discharged. He was awarded a Good Conduct Medal, a Victory Medal, and a European African Middle Eastern Theatre Campaign Ribbon. He would always welcome the opportunity to share his many wartime stories.
In his younger years he loved to draw, and without training, became a very good artist. Richard was a cat lover and had many over the years. He was a big country music fan and loved the Bluegrass Festivals in Campton, NH. He enjoyed camping, riding his 1963 Vespa and his motorcycle. His favorite place to vacation was in York, ME, with this family. Richard's most beloved pastime, was spending time with his family. He took great pride and joy from his grandsons.
Richard is survived by his daughter Debra Hamel, and her husband Mitch, of Laconia, his son Bradley Elliott of Northfield, his grandchildren; Zachary Hamel of NY and Brandon Hamel of Spain, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Richard is predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Elsbeth (Larrabee) Elliott, son Mark Elliott, daughter Terri, brother Edward Elliott, and his sister Louise Hawes and granddaughter Megan Hamel.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 11:30 am, at Riverside Cemetery, in Tamworth, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Veterans Administration Hospital Department of Volunteer Services, 215 N. Main Street, White River Junction, VT, 05009.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.